Juvenile among 14 arrested for breaching curfew

A juvenile is among the 14 people arrested for breaching curfew in the last 48 hours.

The 17-year-old boy was found loitering around Reba Circle in Nadera with another 20-year-old man.

In other arrests, two men were found loitering at the Namara settlement in Tamavua.

Four intoxicated men in their 20’s and 30’s were arrested in the Eastern Division for loitering at the Nailega area in Tailevu

A 36-year-old man was the only one arrested in the Central Division for driving without a license. He was also drunk.

The Western Division recorded two cases whereby a 60-year-old man was found driving without a valid reason while a 39-year-old man who was drunk was arrested for loitering in Ba town.

A 22-year-old drunk man was arrested for loitering in Kinoya.