Justice stakeholders urged to broaden understanding

Chief Justice Kamal Kumar says traditional ways of carrying out investigations and dealings with an accused are becoming a thing of the past.

Justice Kumar says the society now is educated and well versed with their rights guaranteed under the Constitution and international instruments.

He highlighted this while opening the Fiji Police Force Support Project Annual Retreat at the Outrigger Resort in Sigatoka.

The Chair of the Fiji Police Force Support Project also stressed that justice stakeholders need to broaden their understanding of the term access to justice.

Justice Kumar called on the participants to be aware of the changing justice landscape.

The FPF Support Project funded by the New Zealand Foreign Affairs & Trade Aid Programme is a four-year project of $9.2 million which aims to strengthen early access to justice in criminal investigations and strengthen a survivor-centred approach to investigations.