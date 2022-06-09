Jurassic screens grand finale

[File Photo]

The release of “Jurassic World Dominion” marks the end of the Jurassic era after 29 years on the big screen.

Div Damodar, Chief Executive Officer of the Damodar Group of Companies, says Jurassic Park has been a well-known franchise and has been a success over the years.

Damodar Cinemas has begun screening the film today in the hopes of increasing attendance.

He adds that they look forward to another series and concept based on this.

“I think people would be amazed to see how that world of dinosaurs has adapted to today’s world, so it’s fantastic the way the movie is done.”

People began flocking to Suva’s Village 6 and Damodar Cinemas as early as midday to see the climax.

Navua resident Meenal Mansi expressed her excitement for the sequel.

David Bar says a random thought led him to watch some action-packed movies.

The Jurassic sequels are action-based thriller sequels featuring dinosaurs.