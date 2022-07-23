Julian coding remains a concern

[File Photo]

The Consumer Council of Fiji has flagged several issues to relevant authorities pertaining to the violation of consumers’ rights.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says some supermarkets and stores continue to use Julian code as a date mark for food products.

Shandil says this is not permitted under Fiji’s Food Safety Act and Regulations.

Article continues after advertisement

She says this adds to the financial burden being faced by consumers.

”You are not an assertive consumer. Not all consumers are vocal, and not all consumers will fight for their rights. They will throw away that product and go to other supermarkets to buy the same product. That means we are adding more to the increased cost of living that they are currently facing.”

Shandil says some businesses continue to profiteer at the expense of consumers.

The Council has called on businesses to operate ethically to ensure both parties are on the winning end.