Judicial system faces challenging times: Acting CJ

The legal profession, and the judicial system, is facing challenging times.

This is in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic as they try to balance the health and safety of the community and continue its essential service.

The Acting Chief Justice Kamal Kumar says court closures, reduced operations, and delays in proceedings have resulted in backlog of cases.

Kamal Kumar says the disruptions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic have to some extent impacted the judicial system.

“If you don’t go to cases, then obviously there is a backlog. The staff were also not able to come to work because of the lockdown as they could not travel and enter lockdown.”

The Acting Chief Justice says even in the midst of a public health crisis, courts must be able to fulfil their essential activities and provide justice.

“There is going to be delays and all. As it is we have two judges and one magistrate who is overseas and they cannot come in the country. So those cases are on hold.”

Courts have relied on electronic means of communication with hearings being conducted via Skype which does not require inmates to be physically present in court for their cases.