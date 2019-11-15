Journalism students recognized

The University of the South Pacific hosted its annual journalism awards at the Laucala campus in Suva last night.

The event in its 20th year recognized and rewarded students who excelled in their coursework.

USP Journalism Programme Coordinator, Dr Shailendra Singh says these include awards for print, online and broadcast media.

“This is the tradition with the USP Journalism programme and we hold this programme annually and the aim is to recognize and record our students who have excelled in their work. Their academic work involves real life reporting including writing both news and feature stories.”

The staff and students of USP journalism dedicated the awards night to Professor David Robbie for his service to Pacific media freedom and development.

The event was co-funded by the Faculty of Arts, Law and Education, and the Journalism Programme under the School of Language, Arts & Media.