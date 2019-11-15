Nemani takes up new USP executive role

The University of the South Pacific has appointment Jone Maritino Nemani as Executive Director People and Workforce Strategy.

This follows the resignation of Hilary Faulds.

Nemani’s appointment is for a term of one year through direct appointment effective 20 July 2020.

Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Pal Ahluwalia says USP is grateful for Nemani’s availability to be able to join the university at short notice to take on this role in preparation for the start of Semester 2 in early August.

Nemani previously served in senior positions within Fiji and regional governments.

He was, until recently, the Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports in Fiji.

Prior to that, he served as Chief Human Resources and Governance Advisor for the Government of Nauru.

Professor Ahluwalia says Nemani brings with him a wide range of experience as a Human Resource/Employment Relations and Capacity Development specialist with broad expertise spanning more than 30 years working in diverse industries in the Pacific region.