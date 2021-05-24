Joint task force to address cable and metal theft

A joint task force has been put together and are working to address the issue of cables and metal thefts.

The task force includes officials from the Ministry of Commerce and Trade, Republic of Fiji Military Forces and Police with critical infrastructure stakeholders Telecom Fiji Limited, Water Authority of Fiji and Energy Fiji Limited.

In a statement, Police say visitations are also being conducted to scrap metal buying companies to remind operators not to accept copper, aluminium, brass and other materials suspected to belong to the three critical infrastructure companies.

Article continues after advertisement

Police are reminding Fijians that under the Scrap Metal Trade Act Section 5 (1) it is an offence for any person or body who trades or attempts to trade or solicits another person to trade any public infrastructure without the approval of the Licensing Authority.

If a person does so, they shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable upon conviction in the case of a natural person to a fine not exceeding $10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years or to both, and in the case of a company to a fine not exceeding $100,000.

Police add that scrap metal dealers are also warned that it is an offence to buy any public infrastructure metal from any person who is not authorised by the Licensing Authority.

If they are caught doing so, the companies will be guilty of an offence and shall be liable upon conviction in the case of a natural person to a fine not exceeding $10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 5 years or to both, and in the case of a company to a fine not exceeding $100,000.