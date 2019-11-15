Joint operation identifies minor infringements

The Fiji Navy’s RFNS Kikau completed an eight-day surveillance with fisheries officers whereby 56 boarding inspections were conducted.

Maritime Commander, Timoci Natuva says a number of infringements were identified during the operation.

Natuva says they continue to work with the Fisheries Ministry in addressing illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in our waters.

The Ministry and Fiji Navy earlier signed an MOU to enhance co-operation and share resources.

“RFNS Kikau recently returned from a joint Fisheries patrol. Conducted a number of boardings there. Minor infringements but nothing major at the moment. It’s something we can control for now. But we are working closely with our partners, customs, with police, with fisheries so it’s a coordinated effort to ensure our borders are kept safe and our waters well looked after.”

The Maritime Commander also highlighted they are keeping track of the yachts visiting Fiji through the Blue Lane Initiative.

He says so far there has not been any issue with COVID-19 breach in the maritime space.