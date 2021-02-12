Joint Government and UN delegation begin Lau visit

A joint government delegation including the United Nations and other organizations have begun a weeklong tour of the Lau group.

Among the officials are the head of the UN in the Pacific Sanaka Samarshina and Minister for Women Mereseini Vuniwaqa.

Relief items to assist villagers affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa and Ana are being taken by the delegation.

Public Administrator for Lau, Lakobo Waqanidrola says the total cost of damage by TC Yasa in the Lau group is over $14m.

Waqanidrola adds damage to housing is the highest, standing at around seven million dollars.

Waqanidrola while praising the people of Lau, says after the cyclones, the villagers do not wait for assistance but begin their rehabilitation.

The delegation is expected to commission new projects during the tour.

A team from the Ministry of Health is also accompanying the delegation to carry out medical checkups.

The team will make its first stop on Cicia Island.