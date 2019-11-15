Joint efforts to fight transnational crime

The New Zealand government has committed to helping Fiji improve its law enforcement capabilities to adequately fight transnational crime.

Following a bilateral meeting with her Fijian counterpart Voreqe Bainimarama, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke of the risks posed by drug trafficking.

We have at our borders seized record amounts of narcotics in the attempts to bring them into New Zealand. There is a connection between those flows in the Pacific.

New Zealand will provide $11 million to build three police forensic labs in May, improve leadership and mentoring, increase the K-Nine unit and generally build the capacity of the Fiji Police Force.

Ardern hopes the two countries working together can make a positive impact in fighting the illegal drug trade.

We particularly discussed the work we can do together on transnational organized crime. We both as nations are facing the scourge of those who seek to profit on the misery of others through drugs like methamphetamines. None of us are alone in that battle.

New Zealand will also help enhance Fiji’s ability to seize assets and proceeds of crime, funded by drug trafficking.