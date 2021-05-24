Joint climate change impact research continues

The Fiji National University and Monash University have begun joint research to understand the impacts of climate change.

Fiji Higher Education Commission Director, Dr Rohit Kishore says the research looks specifically at climate change impacts on small and medium enterprises and food security.

Dr Kishore stressed the importance of SME’s to the Fijian economy, adding the sector’s future is threatened by climate change.

Monash University’s Professor Paresh Narayan highlighted that Fiji loses nearly $100m in infrastructure damage due to climate change and the bulk of this is experienced by SME’s.

“The setup of the SME sector is also quite informal, the businesses are home-based and when there are damages to houses and key infrastructure, we are not on par with Australia and New Zealand where we can come with fiscal stimulus for recovery, we often have to depend on donor agencies for support.”

Professor Narayan adds that lack of support for recovery is a common issue that the research hopes to highlight, and in turn allow for discussions on policies to address this.

Up to 2017 Fiji’s agriculture sector lost over $500m to cyclones and floods over a 16 year period.