Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji hits another high with cases and six deaths|Government develops vaccine passports|AG to deliver National Budget at 7.30pm|Health Ministry hopes for a continued supportive budget|Single jab not enough|Authorities focus on addressing severe impacts of COVID-19|Swabbing made easier|Hospitalisation and deaths, more concerning than daily spikes|Health workers must be vaccinated|Police begin issuing fines for breaches|Compulsory vaccination for public workers is lawful: Raj|Full compliance for North isolation cases|Moderna vaccines to arrive today|Northern villages implement safety measures|Daily infections cross 1,000 threshold|More screening and swab taken since last update|Daily COVID test average increases|COVID-19 relief measures expected in budget announcement|Pandemic leads to surge in e-commerce|Huge resistance to seeking care|Temporary exemptions for COVID-19 vaccination|PM encouraged by vaccine take-up|Minister for Health commends village lockdowns|Ministry urges teachers to vaccinate|Labasa businesses want import duties unchanged|
Full Coverage

News

'Job for Nature' initiative to create jobs

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
July 16, 2021 9:29 pm
[File Photo]

Government will raise $4 million in green bonds to fund a new initiative that will provide jobs for unemployed Fijians

In his budget address, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the new “Jobs for Nature” initiative will engage the unemployed in nature reforestation work such as planting mangroves and seagrass.

Sayed-Khaiyum says these natural barriers do more than provide a buffer between communities in the rising seas – they support ecosystems that strengthen food security.

Article continues after advertisement

He says these jobs for nature create jobs for many others and is an obvious win for all of society.

Sayed-Khaiyum says in the eyes of the watching world, Fiji is respected as a moral force and a model nation for climate and oceans action and the budget leverages government to launch the initiative.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.