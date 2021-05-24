'Job for Nature' initiative to create jobs

Government will raise $4 million in green bonds to fund a new initiative that will provide jobs for unemployed Fijians

In his budget address, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the new “Jobs for Nature” initiative will engage the unemployed in nature reforestation work such as planting mangroves and seagrass.

Sayed-Khaiyum says these natural barriers do more than provide a buffer between communities in the rising seas – they support ecosystems that strengthen food security.

He says these jobs for nature create jobs for many others and is an obvious win for all of society.

Sayed-Khaiyum says in the eyes of the watching world, Fiji is respected as a moral force and a model nation for climate and oceans action and the budget leverages government to launch the initiative.