'Job for Nature' initiative to create jobs
July 16, 2021 9:29 pm
Government will raise $4 million in green bonds to fund a new initiative that will provide jobs for unemployed Fijians
In his budget address, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the new “Jobs for Nature” initiative will engage the unemployed in nature reforestation work such as planting mangroves and seagrass.
Sayed-Khaiyum says these natural barriers do more than provide a buffer between communities in the rising seas – they support ecosystems that strengthen food security.
He says these jobs for nature create jobs for many others and is an obvious win for all of society.
Sayed-Khaiyum says in the eyes of the watching world, Fiji is respected as a moral force and a model nation for climate and oceans action and the budget leverages government to launch the initiative.