JICA continues to support Fiji in various aspects

Japan and Fiji continue to share a long-standing relationship, as JICA has provided technical assistance in the area of disaster resilience and capacity building.

This was highlighted by Minister for Commerce and Trade Faiyaz Koya at the reception to honour the new President of JICA, Dr. Akihiko Tanaka yesterday.

Koya has acknowledged the Japanese Government’s Loan, through JICA’s support in disbursing $468 million in 2021 and 2022, to assist Fiji in its COVID-19 Response.

“While we are tracking well, the recent announcement of ‘New Mitigated Border Measures’ by the Government of Japan will surely aid in a full recovery by 2024. Pre-COVID, the Japanese market was a growing visitor market for Fiji. That was made possible through strong collaboration.”



JICA’s President Dr. Akihiko Tanaka says they are working on projects that contribute to both mitigation and adaptation.

He says the Project for Hybrid Power Generation System in the Pacific Island Countries is an example of their commitment to mitigation that aligns with the government’s efforts on achieving 100% renewable Energy by 2036.

Dr. Tanaka also states the Project is to enhance the knowledge and skills of technical staff.