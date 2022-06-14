JFN2 to create economic opportunities

The Jobs for Nature 2.0 program which has been launched today is part of government’s quest to address environmental issues and will create around 10,000 new jobs.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this will create economic opportunities and also contribute towards the reduction of the carbon footprint.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they are looking at multi-ministerial efforts.

Article continues after advertisement

“The beauty about the Jobs for Nature 2.0 is that it is extremely multi-faceted. It will not only provide people with jobs, it will create economic opportunities. It will help mitigate climate issues. It will ensure that we are reducing the carbon footprint also.”

World Bank Resident Representative for the South Pacific, Lasse Melgaard says Jobs for Nature is the coming together of various stakeholders to do work that mitigates the impact of climate change.

Melgaard says $106 million has been approved by the World Bank in support for unemployment assistance and the creation of an estimated 10,000 jobs through the new Jobs for Nature 2.0 cash-for-work program in Fiji.

He adds the World Bank continues to support Fiji’s ongoing COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.