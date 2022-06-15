JFN2 to complement agricultural programs

The Agriculture Ministry says Jobs for Nature 2.0 will empower Fijians to utilize idle land.

Permanent Secretary Doctor Vinesh Kumar says this will push for agricultural growth and development.

Doctor Kumar says they have worked with a number of clusters and mataqali’s to bring idle land back into production and the program provides a good opportunity for that.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that JFN2 will also complement some of their current programs that are underway.

”We will be addressing the issues of livelihood in a number of areas where we will be planting fruit trees. In years to come, this will boost the local production of fruits as well as the number of forest products that come out, which can be substituted for the tourism sector.”

Doctor Kumar says Jobs for Nature 2.0 will sustain the ecosystem as well.

He adds that they will be urging farmers to indulge in good agricultural practices.

The Permanent Secretary says the initiative will integrate and collaborate the ecosystem restoration needs with the genuine needs of the local communities.

He highlighted that the initiative will not only provide employment to local community groups but also rehabilitate and restore Fiji’s natural environment.