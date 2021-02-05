Jese Mucunabitu laid to rest

Legendary musician and songwriter Jese Mucunabitu was laid to rest today.

The FMF National Gymnasium was full this morning with family and friends of the late singer to pay their last respects.

Sincere eulogies were delivered at the funeral service which was attended by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Ratu Tu’uakitau Cokanauto, his brother Ratu Keni Vuiyasaw and Ratu Epenisa Cakobau.

Article continues after advertisement

Mucunabitu was famous for his songs Fascinating Fiji, Lomaloma, My Taveuni and Tropical Dawn and serenading them at the famous Tiko’s Restaurant.

Speaking at the funeral service before singing a tribute song, BigWilz, who has performed alongside the legend says Mucunabitu has always been a mentor to him and he will truly be missed.

“He’s always been a mentor and I’ve always been proud that he was someone that I could look upto and on behalf of all the musicians in Fiji, we would like to come here and say thank you.”

He is survived by his wife and seven children – three from his previous marriage to Ana and four with his current wife, Siteri Mucunabitu.