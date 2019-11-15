Jerry Tuwai receives Order of Fiji medal

Fiji Sevens Captain and Olympic Gold medalist Seremaia Tuwai is one of the 32 Fijians who received the Order of Fiji awards at the State House this morning.

Tuwai received the Medal along with other sevens players including Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Ratu Josaia Vakurunabuli, Paula Dranisinukula, Jasa Veremalua, Vatemo Ravouvou and Alosio Naduva.

Recipients of the Companion of the Order of Fiji include former Ambassador Sir James Ah Koy and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Article continues after advertisement

Former Ambassador Pio Bosco Tikoisuva, Iowane Naiveli, Barry Sweetman, Jasper Hemant Singh and former MP Ilaitia Tuisese received the Officer of the Order of Fiji award.

Fiji Sevens Coach Gareth Baber was awarded the Honorary Officer of the Order of Fiji.

The member of the Order of Fiji was awarded to Dr Dur Samy, Mahendra Lal Tappoo and Inoke Kadralevu.

The Bravery medal was awarded to Narieta Disaurara, Katarina Nabogi and Misa Cakacaka.