Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Jerry Tuwai receives Order of Fiji medal

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
November 24, 2020 9:11 am

Fiji Sevens Captain and Olympic Gold medalist Seremaia Tuwai is one of the 32 Fijians who received the Order of Fiji awards at the State House this morning.

Tuwai received the Medal along with other sevens players including Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Ratu Josaia Vakurunabuli, Paula Dranisinukula, Jasa Veremalua, Vatemo Ravouvou and Alosio Naduva.

Recipients of the Companion of the Order of Fiji include former Ambassador Sir James Ah Koy and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Article continues after advertisement

Former Ambassador Pio Bosco Tikoisuva, Iowane Naiveli, Barry Sweetman, Jasper Hemant Singh and former MP Ilaitia Tuisese received the Officer of the Order of Fiji award.

Fiji Sevens Coach Gareth Baber was awarded the Honorary Officer of the Order of Fiji.

The member of the Order of Fiji was awarded to Dr Dur Samy, Mahendra Lal Tappoo and Inoke Kadralevu.

The Bravery medal was awarded to Narieta Disaurara, Katarina Nabogi and Misa Cakacaka.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.