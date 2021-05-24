Japan’s Foreign Minister to visit Fiji

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Hayashi Yoshimasa, will be visiting Fiji tomorrow.

Hayashi is the second Japanese Foreign Minister to visit Fiji recently, following the visit of former Foreign Minister, Kono Taro, in 2019, which marked the first visit to Fiji by a Japanese Foreign Minister in over 32 years.

During his first official visit to Fiji and the region, Minister Hayashi will meet Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

The bilateral meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss current areas of partnership and areas of future cooperation between Fiji and Japan.

Yoshimasa will also be visiting the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat (PIFS), followed by a visit to the Fiji Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Services Centre (FPBS).

Japan’s Foreign Minister’s visit to Fiji signifies strengthened bilateral relations between Fiji and Japan over the years, which has been marked by unprecedented commitment and collaboration in areas of mutual interest, such as resilient recovery and sustainable socio-economic development.

Fiji and Japan established diplomatic relations in 1970 and celebrated our 50th anniversary in 2020.

Bilateral relations have been further strengthened through reciprocal visits at the Ministerial and Senior Official levels, as well as business ties and people-to-people exchanges.

The two countries continue to share a strong and enduring relationship, with cooperation for a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific”, which reflects the breadth, depth, and warmth of partnership that has paved the way for people-to-people cultural exchanges, empowerment of communities, socio-economic development, and trade and connectivity.

Recently, Japan’s assistance to Fiji has extended to our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, disaster recovery and rehabilitation, and economic revitalisation.