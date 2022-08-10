Japanese Naval Ship to visit Fiji

Japanese Naval Ship. [Picture Source: seaforces.org]

Japanese Naval Ship, JS KIRISAME of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force will be berthed at the Port of Suva from the 15th to 18th of this month.

The Embassy of Japan says this port visit is part of the Indo-Pacific Deployment 2022.

It says the objectives of the deployment is to improve JMSDF tactical capabilities and to strengthen cooperation with partner navies in the Indo-Pacific region through joint exercises.

The deployment is to also contribute to peace and stability in the region and to enhance mutual understanding and relationship with partner countries.

The Embassy says during the port visit, members of the Republic of Fiji Military Force and JS KIRISAME will jointly promote our friendship with several exchange programmes.

It includes bilateral training with both naval vessels, military exchange at the Stanley Brown Naval Base and on JS KIRISAME, mangrove planting at the Suva foreshore, and public viewing of JS KIRISAME.

JS KIRISAME is led by Commander Atsushi SAKATA with 180 crew members.