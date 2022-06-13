Japanese Government to handover special bus

Japan’s Counsellor & Deputy Chief of Mission in Fiji, Tanaka Kenichiro. [Source: Fijian Government]

The Golden Age Home in Lautoka has been facing many difficulties in terms of transporting senior residents for medical treatments, recreational activities, and support services.

To assist the Home the Japanese Government is providing $279, 000 to the Ministry of Women under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects Programme.

The fund will be used to buy a new 35-seater wheelchair-accessible bus.

Japan’s Counsellor & Deputy Chief of Mission in Fiji, Tanaka Kenichiro, will officially hand over the special bus to Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar, in Lautoka this week.

The Embassy decided to assist based on the development cooperation policy of supporting the improvement of the quality service delivery system in Fiji.

The specialized bus will assist the Golden Age Home to minimize its transportation issues.