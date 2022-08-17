Japanese destroyer visits Fiji

[Source: Fiji Navy]

A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) destroyer is currently in Fiji as part of its Indo-Pacific Deployment 2022.

According to the JMSDF, the JS Kirisame conducted a goodwill exercise with the Republic of Fiji Navy’s RFNS Kikau on Monday.

It’s also the first time the Japanese Defence Force has carried out an exercise with Fiji.

The objective of the exercise is to strengthen cooperation and partnership, improve JMSDF’s tactical capabilities and promote mutual understanding with the Republic of Fiji Navy.

JS Kirisame will be in port until tomorrow.