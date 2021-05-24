Home

News

Japan supports Agriculture sector

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 1, 2022 12:30 pm
Japan Ambassador to Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro. [Source: Supplied]

Fiji’s Agriculture sector is one of the major focus areas of the Japanese government in terms of support and assistance.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Kawakami Fumihiro says they recently provided grant assistance worth approximately $6million to help the sector thrive.

Fumihiro says this will help in the procurement of heavy machinery for agriculture development and waterways management.

Article continues after advertisement

“Japan also provided funding for procurement of a dredger in 2020 for better management of waterways. I believe the dredger is invaluable to the aspirations of the Ministry which not only helps in better management of waterways for agricultural purposes but it also transcends further into a crucial tool for disaster prevention, as it helps prevent flooding during cyclones and heavy rains.”

Fumuhiro says they also focus on the need to provide grassroots grant assistance to help farmers in rural and maritime areas.

He adds they are fortunate to help boost the economic growth through the development of the agriculture sector.

 

