Japan provides more relief assistance 

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 13, 2020 4:05 pm
The Japanese government has donated over $72,000 worth of relief supplies to the Fijian government to help in post Cyclone Harold recovery.

Minister for National Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu says the relationship between Fiji and Japan continue to soar to new heights in the field of Disaster Risk Management.

Seruiratu says TC Harold has stretched government resources and the support will boost the morale of those Fijians affected.

“I would like to express our sincere appreciation to the government of Japan for their kind donation as this would indeed strengthen government relief efforts for Fijian communities severely affected by TC Harold.”

The Minister says Japan has not only assisted in Fiji’s capability development at various times but was also influential in the policy making in the area around investing in disaster risk reduction.

