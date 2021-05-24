Home

News

Japan hopes to invest more in Fiji

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 18, 2021 6:50 am

Japan’s Official Development Assistance to Fiji is third-largest after Australia and New Zealand.

This was highlighted by the Managing Director of JETRO Sydney Office, Masaki Takahara during the Fiji-Japan Investment webinar.

Takahara says the ODA provided by Japan is mainly through infrastructure development projects.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Japanese government provides Official Development Assistance (ODA) to Fiji. This is mainly used for infrastructure development projects.”

He further highlighted that there is a lot of room for Japanese Companies to contribute to Fiji’s transition to 100 percent renewable energy.

Investment Fiji in partnership with the Fiji Embassy in Japan and JETRO Sydney will explore possible sector of investment that benefits all parties involved.

