Japan formalizes provision of solar powered freezers

Villagers in Yasawa will soon have better facilities to store their catch.

This comes as the Ministry of Fisheries has formalized the provision of solar-powered freezers worth up to $186,400 from the Government of Japan.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Kawakami Fumihiro and Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau officiated at the signing of the grant contract to formalize Japan’s assistance at the Ambassador’s official residence.

Fumihiro says recognizing the difficulties faced by the people in Yasawa, the Government of Japan has decided to provide eight newly solar-powered freezers in order to improve regional food security situation and contribute to income-generating activity in Yasawa Group.

He says as a result of COVID-19, in eight villages targeted by the project Dalomo, Bukama, Yasawa-i-rara, Naisisiri, Gunu, Wayalevu, Natawa and Kese, people started to be more dependent on marine resources for their basic livelihood and self-sufficiency.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau says the Ministry expects that the project will bring a significant benefit to the region which enables the people to not only store fresh fish for a longer period but also increase their income by reducing the operation cost of fishing.