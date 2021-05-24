Japan assists WAF with funding

The Japanese government will provide funding $154, 510 to the Water Authority of Fiji as part of its ongoing support towards Fiji’s Development Plan under inclusive socio-economic development.

The project will be implemented through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects Programme.

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro, says Navunivesi Settlement residents and Malabi villagers have not had a regular supply of clean water for years.

Fumihiro says the project will alleviate the struggles of the 300 people live in these areas.

This project is in line with the Fijian Government’s five year and 20 year National Development Plans, and Sustainable Development Goals of SDG3 and SDG 6.