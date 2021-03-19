Japan $5.5m aid to assist Police

The next batch of Japan aid to help the Fiji Police Force fight against crime will arrive in June.

This was highlighted by Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu who says that this $5.5million aid will help police during investigations especially in rural and maritime areas.

Seruiratu says this the aid include 11 rigid inflated boats, 22 rescue boats, underwater camera units, underwater communication system, diving and training equipment.

Article continues after advertisement

“This will definitely assists the police Force in so many ways particular in dealing with crimes here in Fiji. Our investigations of various crimes particularly in the maritime and rural zones, drug raids including attendance to some of the court cases and conducting of community outreach.”

Seruiratu says it will also enhance the Police role in assisting other Ministries such as the Fisheries on illegal fishing in rural areas which is a current concern for landowners.

It will also be a major help for first responders during natural disasters.