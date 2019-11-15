Jannif shares memories of 1970’s

10th October 1970 brings back special memories for many but for 70-year-old Kelsey Jannif – that’s when Fiji became her home.

Two months after gaining independence, Janiff moved to Fiji at the age of twenty to marry and settle in Suva.

While sharing fond memories of when Fiji gained independence, 70-year-old Kelsey Janiff says she was able to quickly adjust to her new home.

Article continues after advertisement

“The culture shock was there but in terms of availability of things because NZ hadn’t yet gone into the small shopping malls we were still little strip shops, the little shops around the corner, almost like Flagstaff or Raiwai so that so there was still that so when I came that didn’t shock.”

She may have missed the big day itself, but pictures of Independence day taken by her husband reminds her of the mood of Fijians and the positive atmosphere that filled the nation fifty years ago.

Jannif says a lot has changed since then.

“It has been great for Fiji. I think it was probably time and I think Fiji has come a long way. We have had few hiccups on the way but I certainly think Fiji has come a long way and has shown great strength to the other Pacific islands where I guess we are considered the leader to the other Pacific islands.”

She adds that before people used to have more time for each other and life was simpler.