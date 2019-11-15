Jamaica earthquake: Huge 7.7-magnitude tremor hits off island's coast

A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of the Caribbean after a huge earthquake struck.

Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman islands were all said to be at risk.

The US Geological Survey said the 7.7-magnitude quake hit off the northwest coast of Jamaica, prompting the US Tsunami Warning Center to issue an alert.

It was so big that buildings in Miami were reportedly evacuated.

The centre of the quake was a relatively shallow six miles beneath the surface of the ocean, prompting fears of damage. Shallower earthquakes tend to be more destructive.

It struck 73 miles from Lucea on Jamaica, and shaking was reported across nearby islands, according to Accuweather.

Tsunami waves as high as a metre are possible along some coasts of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. It was not immediately clear whether there was any damage or injuries.

A journalist covering a trial in Guantanamo Bay tweeted: “The earth is literally shaking here in the Camp Justice press room. Tremors rocking the floor and desk.”

More follows…