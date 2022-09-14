Jackson navy ship to help ensure a free, open Indo-Pacific

Dear and equal partners working together to ensure a free and open Indo – Pacific.

This is the statement by Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet who is in Fiji as part of the visit of the United States Navy’s Independence-class littoral combat ship USS JACKSON.

JACKSON is operating in the Oceania region in support of the Oceania Maritime Support Initiative to enforce Pacific Island nations’ fishery laws through maritime law operations with the U.S. Coast Guard’s embarked Tactical Law Enforcement detachment.

“For all of us we are finally getting we are finally coming out of the terrible pandemic and it gives an opportunity for dear friends, dear and equal partners to join together against mutual interest that ensures a free and open Indo Pacific.”

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau has welcomed the visit saying it helps towards strengthening maritime security and bilateral relations with the USA.

“Our geographic isolation affords it no protection from contemporary security challenges and as such the USS Jackson is timely to assist Fiji’s capacity and capability in monitoring surveillance of our EEZ.”

While in Fiji, the JACKSON crew will participate in community relations activities and sporting events, as well as hosting several regional personnel aboard their ship.

JACKSON is on a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions.

The ship is visiting Fiji during its OMSI mission to work alongside regional allied and partner navies to enhance interoperability, serve as a ready-response force, and provide maritime security and stability across the Indo-Pacific.