Jack’s of Fiji signs Voluntary Compliance Framework
October 12, 2020 12:10 pm
[Source: FCCC]
The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has signed a Voluntary Compliance Framework agreement with Jack’s of Fiji.
FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they prefer to take a collaborative approach in protecting the rights of Fijian Consumers and for businesses to comply with the FCCC Act 2010.
The VCF is a set of guidelines that assists businesses to comply with the FCCC act and ensure they operate in a fair manner.
The VCF was introduced following the collection of $400,000 in fines by FCCC with a mere 55 percent compliance level in the past.
Jack’s of Fiji signed on with FCCC as a Pilot Project to ensure effective and efficient compliance with the FCCC Act.
