Jacinda Ardern pays respects to fallen soldiers

Following the traditional welcome ceremony the New Zealand Prime Minister paid a courtesy call to President, Major-General (Rtd) Jioji Konrote.

Along with President Konrote, Jacinda Ardern planted a tree outside the President’s residence.

She then took part in a wreath laying ceremony at the National War Memorial.

Article continues after advertisement

Ardern paid her respects to the fallen soldiers in the presence of more than 100 officers from the Fiji Military Forces and the Police.

She also met with a number of retired ex-servicemen after the wreath laying ceremony.

The NZ Prime Minister is currently in bilateral discussions with her Fijian counterpart.

Both leaders will be making a statement within the hour.

This afternoon, Ardern will meet with the members of the Opposition.