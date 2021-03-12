I’ve got supporters behind me says Radrodro

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament, Salote Radrodro has used her vote-based support and popularity to threaten the Party’s management board.

This after she and some other MP’s was locked out of a management board meeting at the Southern Hotel Cross in Suva yesterday.

Radrodro says this is not the first time they have been locked out as it also happens during Sitiveni Rabuka’s tenure.

She tried using her popularity and vote-based supporters as a ticket to enter but it did not work.

“I came I asked those people and I said you know I’m an elected member of parliament I have voters behind me and I want to go inside.”

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka says they want to keep out those who are under investigation, and that is the very reason for choosing the meeting venue.

“Now we’ve chosen some very secured location where we control the movement of people, and that is one of the reasons why we only allow the board members to be in the room.”

Gavoka also confirms there is an active investigation on those alleged to be involved with his predecessor.