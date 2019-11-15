IUCN urging consultants to work from same strategy

The International Union for Conservation of Nature is calling on environment consultants to align their work to standard guidelines.

Regional Project Officer Etika Qica says Fiji has its own Bio-diversity Strategy and the consultants need to be aware of what environmental aspects that needs to be protected.

Qica adds they’ve also identified important bio-diversity and wetland areas that are depleting and requires serious attention.

Article continues after advertisement

“Important marine areas we want them when there is a development. They need to be aware where these bio-diversity areas are. In our case with tourism, we will need both because that’s what tourists are coming here for – the rich bio-diversity.”

The Union will conduct its vigorous awareness in the next 6 weeks talking to stakeholders and to record achievements.

Qica adds this is an opportune time as well for the Union to identify what else can be done to strengthen the protection of bio-diversity and ecosystem.