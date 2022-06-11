IUCN prepares for Ocean conference

Marine spatial planning is an issue the International Union for Conservation of Nature will raise at this year’s UN Ocean Conference.

It’s a public process of analyzing and allocating the spatial and temporal distribution of human activities in marine areas to achieve ecological, economic and social objectives that have been specified through a political process.

Regional Director for Oceania, Mason Smith says ocean acidification is also an area of concern.

“Is the issue of marine spatial planning and marine protected areas not only in Fiji but right across the region. Some of the countries have committed to the protection of 30% of their EEZ by 2030. “

Smith says the health of the ocean is vital as it generates 50 percent of the oxygen we need, absorbs 25 percent of all carbon dioxide emissions and captures 90 percent of the additional heat generated from those emissions.

The ocean is not just “the lungs of the planet” but also its largest carbon sink—a vital buffer against the impacts of climate change.

The UN Ocean Conference is from June 27th to July 1st co-hosted by Kenya and Portugal.