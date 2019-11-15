It’s a path breaking budget says Tappoo

Tappoo Group of Companies has commended the Fijian Government for the 2020/2021 budget calling it a path-breaking one.

Director Mahendra Tappoo says the Minister for Economy delivered a bold, aggressive, positive and optimistic budget with sweeping economic reforms which lays a solid foundation for economic recovery and future prosperity.

Tappoo says the flow-on benefits of these economic reforms will only be fully realized in the years to come.

He adds these are steps towards a liberalized and modern economy which is a proven formula for economic success in advanced economies.

Tappoo says there are stimulus packages, relief for employees, investment incentives, removal of bottlenecks for trade and investment, the introduction of a more simplified system of doing business, removal of bureaucracy and much more.

The tax cuts, incentives and reforms in the tourism sector will make Fiji more competitive against intense international competition post-COVID-19, with huge flow-on benefits to the entire economy.

Unprecedented duty reductions will result in lower prices across a huge range of items in supermarkets, stores, showrooms, and everywhere, across all categories.

This he says will create a highly competitive environment across all trades and businesses resulting in significant benefits to the consumer.

The Group of Companies says the pandemic has imposed unprecedented challenges to Fiji’s developing economy.