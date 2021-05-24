Home

TLTB pays over $243m to landowners

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 27, 2021 6:30 am
[File Photo]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has paid a total of $243.3 million to the landowners for the last three years up until November.

These landowners have leased out their land for development by various sectors of the economy.

In a statement, the TLTB says despite the difficult circumstances affecting a lot of tenants this year, the Board was able to collect and distribute lease monies of $76 million to the landowners.

Article continues after advertisement

TLTB says out of this $45.8m is paid through equal distribution mode, while $30.4m is distributed via Assignments to Mataqali bank accounts to assist them in funding their collective investment and development projects.

The Board says in terms of under 18 years or minors’ funds for landowners, TLTB has invested a total of $29.3m as at 30 November for 27,429 minors at various investment institutions in the country.

These lease monies will be released to the entitled iTaukei children when they turn 18 years.

 

