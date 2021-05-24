iTLTB continues to modernize as demand increases

The iTaukei Land Trust Board says there has been a significant increase in the number of people interested in leasing land across the country.

Board Director, Isikeli Tikoduadua says to date the organization has leased land to 47, 000 tenants and continues to receive queries from the public.

He adds the board will continue to improve service delivery to become more efficient, effective and transparent.

“For us as custodians, this is one platform that we can use for communication. Keeping our Tenants and landowners updated on events. We can use this platform for frequent, weekly, monthly updates of things that are happening for their benefit and also address challenges they have in a fast way and reach.”

Meanwhile, the iTLTB this morning launched its Tenant App to fasten the turnaround time and service delivery to tenants.

Chief Executive, Tevita Kuruvakadua says they will continue to upgrade their mode of service delivery to meet the current demand and context.

“We have a very interesting digital way forward, so there is a lot for our current staff to work on – both management and staff and hopefully it’ll come to fruition.”

Tenants can now view all their financial transactions, make a payment towards their leases, and access their profile information, among others on the new mobile app.