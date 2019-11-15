ITLB issues warning against goodwill payments

The i-Taukei Lands Trust Board is warning the public to refrain from engaging and practicing goodwill payments.

Goodwill payments were widely practiced between potential lessees and landowners during the preliminary stage of requesting landowners to lease part of their land and securing landowners’ majority consent.

In a statement, the TLTB is reminding the public that this is now considered illegal.

It adds that goodwill payment creates opportunities for unequal goodwill distribution to members of a landowning unit, leads to disputes, factions, abuse and misuse of payment, does not guarantee the issuance of the lease, is considered a financial loss to potential leases and has implications on the premium to be levied.

The TLTB is reminding the public that any offer by an investor or prospective tenant or demand by a member of a landowning unit for the payment of goodwill should be reported to the Police or the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

Further, TLTB says under the law, the legal powers to grant a lease or issue a license is vested with them.