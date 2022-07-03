Items believed to have been stolen seized

The Totogo Police Task Force team has seized more items believed to have been stolen.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says items seized include mobile phones, electronic devices, and entertainment equipment from known receivers of stolen property.

ACP Khan says they are conducting similar efforts in other Divisions as the focus is on eradicating the market for stolen goods.

Members of the public who can assist in identifying the items are requested to call 9905 057.