News

iTaukei legislation not reviewed

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
December 12, 2021 4:22 pm
Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama [File Photo]

The iTaukei legislation was not reviewed and changed by the Great Council of Chiefs.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme this morning, Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says as a result landowners today are facing many challenges.

Bainimarama says Fijians could have best utilized their land if the GCC had done its part.

Article continues after advertisement

“Most i-Taukei were not happy with the lease distribution in previous years. The equal distribution introduced by the Fiji First government is a great help for them. That is how my government works – we think about all the landowners.”

He says the abolishing of the GCC was the best option in ensuring that all landowners benefit from their resources.

The Prime Minister stressed that the FijiFirst government is helping landowners move forward.

