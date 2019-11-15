iTaukei lease fees and charges to be reduced

Talks are underway to reduce various fees and charges for leasing iTaukei land.

With agriculture seen as having the most potential after tourism, resolving lease issues has become a priority.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the government is already moving in this direction.

The iTaukei Land Trust Board and the Lands Ministry have been instructed to address the costs involved in securing plots.

“There’s been an issue with regards to some money that needs to be paid for lease approval but we’ve talked with the CEO to bring all those prices down.”

Lands Minister Jone Usamate in parliament last week confirmed that quicker turn-over is a must and they are reviewing the time taken in processing applications.

Following the downturn of the tourism industry, many Fijians are hoping agriculture can pick up the slack.