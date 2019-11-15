iTaukei land given away by forefathers cannot be returned: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has clarified that nothing else can be done regarding land sold in the olden days in exchange for guns or liquor.

Bainimarama was responding to several requests and queries from landowners in Savusavu during a talanoa session on Wednesday about land given away by their forefathers.

In response, Bainimarama stated those transactions are legally recognised and the government cannot do anything about it.

He says this is an issue prevalent in many iTaukei communities.

The Prime Minister explained that the lands exchanged as such would hold freehold titles and there is nothing that can be done about it.