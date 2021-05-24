Home

News

iTaukei communities urged to pass down information

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
March 14, 2022 12:40 pm
Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says some iTaukei issues that can be easily in the village is being brought straight to his office.[Source: Researchgate]

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says some iTaukei issues that can be easily solved in the village is being brought straight to his office.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme, Bainimarama says these include land issues, village boundaries and titles.

Bainimarama says the lack of information received by iTaukei children regarding their land is creating these problems.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s very important for our children to know all the relevant information regarding their land. Many landowners are seeking the assistance of the Ministry of I-Taukei Affairs to re-identify land boundaries. This issue is what is bringing a lot of issues to the mataqali and its people. I have to send surveyors to help address the issue.”

Bainimarama says his worst fear is the removal of the Lotu or churches from iTaukei land.

“We know that our elders donate land to the Lotu and this should be known by our children and our great-grandchildren. This can be an issue in the future if our children are not well-informed.”

The Prime Minister is urging all landowners and iTaukei communities to seek advice from the iTaukei Affairs Ministry to resolve issues affecting their communities.

 

 

 

 

