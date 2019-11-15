iTaukei Affairs Ministry has no say in customary laws

The iTaukei Affairs Ministry has confirmed that it is not mandated to impose or amend customary laws in 1,181 villages across Fiji.

Permanent Secretary Meleti Bainimarama says the Ministry is also not responsible in addressing issues relating to breaches of these laws which has been a pressing issue in recent months.

Bainimarama maintains the vanua is responsible for customary laws as applied to every villager and the Ministry will only assist with matters concerning community development.

“We should be addressing issues like education, health and planning in the villages. Things that concern the villages in terms of cultural identity – these are things that should be addressed by the village elders and the vanua and not by the Ministry.”

Bainimarama adds that consultations on village by-laws have also been put on hold to focus on other social and traditional aspects.

The Ministry has been allocated $14.1 million in this financial year.