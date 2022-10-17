iTaukei Affairs eight-year plan launched

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama stresses that never before in Fiji’s history have the iTaukei people enjoyed such protection of their rights and opportunities to succeed.

He made this statement while launching the 2022-2030 Strategic Development Plan for the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs and iTaukei Affairs Board this afternoon.

Bainimarama says this plan is launched on a bedrock of protections that will ensure every inch of progress benefits our future generations.

He adds this as none of the iTaukei’s greatest inheritance which is our land can ever be taken from us.

“Now is a time for visionary and inclusive leadership more than ever, as we continue our rapid economic recovery from the dark days of the pandemic. This moment is one of real urgency. The prosperity of the iTaukei and of all Fijians depends on us staying true to the path we have laid together towards the vision articulated through this Strategic Plan.”

Bainimarama says Fiji cannot go backwards and must build on partnerships forged with internal and external stakeholders.

The Prime Minister has also acknowledged those behind the scene putting together this eight-year strategic plan.

“Friends, the Plan we hand over today is about the actions that we must take to secure the future charted in our National Development Plan, the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. We have re-strategized. We have realigned priorities and activities. This Plan is about our collective dreams and aspirations. It is a detailed actionable steps to achieve them.”

The Ministry plans to include other itaukei institutions such as the Nadave Centre for Appropriate Technology and Development in this strategic plan.