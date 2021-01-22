It will take days for Labasa to recover: Kohli

It will take several days for Labasa to return to normal says Special Administrator Ami Kohli.

Speaking to FBC News, Kohli says it’s devastating to see the damage that flooding has caused in Labasa Town.

Kholi is in town today speaking to business owners and assessing the extent of damage.

He says while structures were not affected, goods in shops and supermarkets have been spoilt.

According to Kholi, the last big flood was in 2003 and it took them two weeks to return to normal. He hopes businesses will be fully operational in lesser time.

All the shops on the ground floor along Main Street have been affected by the flooding on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the lack of water supply in Labasa Town is hindering cleanup efforts by businesses.

Exotic Fiji Labasa Manager Taniela Rokowai says it’s difficult to clean their shop when there is no water and while they have cleared out damaged goods, the shop still has mud and silt.

Jai Solanki of Classic Electronics says they don’t want mud to dry up in their shop as it will cause bad smell.

Special Administrator Ami Kohli says there is also a risk of disease outbreaks should the debris not be cleared up quickly.

The Water Authority of Fiji says water restoration will begin once the flood turbidity level decreases and water intakes are cleared.