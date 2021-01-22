Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC ANA
Naqara villagers carry out damage assessment|TC Ana leaves trail of damage on Naqara, Kadavu|Villagers react quickly following TC Ana|Communities along Princes Road begin clean up|Waidamudamu residents left in shock|Labasa Town to close for clean-up|200 evacuees at Nausori Primary School|Son left without school supplies|25 houses were completely submerged in Wailotua|More than 10,000 Fijians in evacuation centres|TC Ana one of the scariest experiences for Caubati residents|Flood damage break hearts of Labasa business owners|Water levels rise in Rewa River|Several roads in Labasa inaccessible|Civil servants expected to return to work today|Parts of Vunidawa road under water|Labasa Police Station quarters underwater|Heavy rain batters Ba|Nausori areas still flooded despite no rain|EFL and WAF to deploy teams|Flood waters recede in Tavua|Storm surge affects Vanua Balavu, Lau|TC Ana intensifies into category three Cyclone|Rakiraki village severely affected by flood|TC Ana causes flooding in Naqara, Kadavu|
Full Coverage

News

It will take days for Labasa to recover: Kohli

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
February 2, 2021 12:40 pm

It will take several days for Labasa to return to normal says Special Administrator Ami Kohli.

Speaking to FBC News, Kohli says it’s devastating to see the damage that flooding has caused in Labasa Town.

Kholi is in town today speaking to business owners and assessing the extent of damage.

Article continues after advertisement

He says while structures were not affected, goods in shops and supermarkets have been spoilt.

According to Kholi, the last big flood was in 2003 and it took them two weeks to return to normal. He hopes businesses will be fully operational in lesser time.

All the shops on the ground floor along Main Street have been affected by the flooding on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the lack of water supply in Labasa Town is hindering cleanup efforts by businesses.

Exotic Fiji Labasa Manager Taniela Rokowai says it’s difficult to clean their shop when there is no water and while they have cleared out damaged goods, the shop still has mud and silt.

Jai Solanki of Classic Electronics says they don’t want mud to dry up in their shop as it will cause bad smell.

Special Administrator Ami Kohli says there is also a risk of disease outbreaks should the debris not be cleared up quickly.

The Water Authority of Fiji says water restoration will begin once the flood turbidity level decreases and water intakes are cleared.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.