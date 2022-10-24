It is a special Diwali: PM

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says this Diwali is special because we are celebrating with assurance that our resilience has prevailed over the pandemic, and with the happiness that our recovery is here.

In his message on the eve of Diwali, Bainimarama says we live in a country where we can openly share in the celebrations of our fellow Fijians.

“Light has won over darkness. Good has won over evil. Knowledge has won over ignorance. So let us be generous and gracious with the gifts bestowed upon us and let us move forward confident in the power of our optimism to prevail over the challenges that lay ahead.”

Bainimarama while wishing everyone a Happy Diwali stated that may the lights of this festival continue to illuminate the way ahead towards a future our children and grandchildren deserve.

Diwali will be celebrated by the Indo-Fijian community throughout the country tomorrow.

The festival of lights is celebrated for many reasons, but the main one according to Hindu mythology, is that Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya with his wife, and brother after spending 14 years in exile and defeating the King of Lanka, Ravan.

It symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.