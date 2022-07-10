IT Company expands services

All Time Solutions, an IT product and service provider, has created employment for ten locals in Nakasi and neighboring communities.

The company opened its second outlet in Tebara Plaza, making an investment of over $250,000.

General Manager, Mohammed Iqbal says the project was delayed due to the pandemic, but they are happy to finally open the new branch.

Article continues after advertisement

The outlet also features a gaming center.

“By opening All Time Solutions in Nakasi, it has benefited about 10 unemployed people in Nakasi. We also import refurbished computers and laptops in a cheaper price and also retail it in a cheaper price because not everyone can afford these computers and laptops.”

The company has plans to open its third outlet in the West by the end of this year.

The first shop is in Narere, Nasinu.